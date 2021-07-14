Lockyer excited as Luton bring in the 'dynamic' signings they had been lacking

Tom Lockyer wins a header against Rochdale on Saturday

Defender Tom Lockyer has been impressed with the speed in which Town have acted during the transfer window to bring in the dynamism that he felt might have been lacking from the squad at times last term.

With just under a month to go until Luton kick off their third consecutive season in the Championship, manager Nathan Jones has made seven new additions thus far, with some real experience in Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury arriving, plus young talent like Carlos Mendes Gomes, Fred Onyedinma and Allan Campbell joining.

With defenders Amari’i Bell and Reece Burke also on board, Lockyer said: “It’s good to see a lot of business getting done early, not leaving things to chance or waiting on things to happen, being pro-active in the window which was fantastic to see.

“There are some good characters, big characters there, which have fitted in straight away.

"I think we’re quite easy in terms of a group to do that because we’re very welcoming and a very friendly bunch.

“There are a lot of dynamic players in there which is very exciting for us, something we maybe lacked a little bit of last season and with the new signings I can only see us moving forward.”

Town’s new-look squad followed up their 7-0 win at Hitchin in their opening pre-season friendly with a 4-0 success over Rochdale to end a week-long training camp in Yorkshire last weekend.

Lockyer himself was involved for the second 45 minutes, his first run-out for the Hatters since February 16, when his campaign was ended after suffering ankle ligament damage.

On his return to action, the Welsh international said: “It was really enjoyable.

"It was a long five months, the longest I have gone in my career without playing a game of football so to get back out there with the lads was a great feeling.

“The lungs didn’t thank me for it, nor the legs, but that is part and parcel of it and it’s about building steps now towards the start of the season.”