Lockyer felt Luton’s players struggled to deal with Premier League relegation

Centre half discusses Town’s trouble this season

Defender Tom Lockyer believes the reason that Luton find themselves in the perilous predicament of facing relegation to League One is due to Town’s players struggling to get to grips with dropping out of the Premier League last term.

The 30-year-old had played 14 games himself in the top flight before suffering an on-field cardiac arrest at AFC Bournemouth that ended his season, as he was one of a number of players who were unable to feature in the second half of the campaign which saw Luton finish third bottom. Although tipped by many to challenge for place among the elite once more, it hasn’t looked like happening from the opening game of the season, Town thrashed 4-1 by Burnley, as they are now involved in a massive battle to retain their second tier status.

On why he believes that is, speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the Hatters’ 1-1 draw against Leeds United last weekend, Lockyer said: “I don't think we quite understood just how hard it would be getting relegated from the Premier League. I think there were a lot of boys who thought maybe they deserved to stay there and then there was a little bit of a settling in period, new players came in and for whatever reason it just wasn't working. Rob Edwards, amazing for Luton, but sadly he had to leave and when the new gaffer came in, Matt Bloomfield, it was a tough start but now it really looks like we've turned the corner, it’s starting to look up but it's definitely needed now.”

Luton skipper Tom Lockyer applauds the Hatters fans - pic: Liam Smith

Part of the reason behind the Hatters’ upturn in form for Lockyer has been the integration of two new faces in January, with Izzy Jones, who scored his first goal for the club on Saturday, and Thelo Aasgaard, becoming first team regulars under the new manager. The Wales international is clearly impressed by the acquisitions, adding: “They’re two great signings.

"Thelo has come in, fitted in really well, looks a real threat, very comfortable on the ball, something I think we've needed in there for a while. I’ve been very impressed with him and Izzy has come in and hit the ground running. He’s looked really at home in that right wingback role and the pace he’s got is frightening and when he gets his crosses in, the front two are trying to thrive off them.”

Lockyer himself hasn’t been able to play any part in the Hatters’ efforts to stave off relegation, as the skipper had been hoping to make his return to playing in the new year, only to suffer an ankle injury during training which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. It was a huge frustration for the Welsh international, who added: “It’s been very challenging.

"I was very close to ticking off my three games to get clear heart-wise and two days before my first one I rolled my ankle in training and ended up needing surgery. I got two months into that, but the surgery wasn't a success, so I had to have it redone. I’m six months in now, hopefully out of the boot one day but we'll see on that one.”