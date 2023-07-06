Lockyer hails his 'unbelievable relationship' with Hatters' fans as he commits his future to Luton

Tom Lockyer hailed his ‘unbelievable relationship’ with the Hatters fans after agreeing a new contract to remain with the club for what will be their debut season in the Premier League this term.

The 28-year-old centre half was a massive reason behind Town making it to the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, with some absolutely magnificent displays at the heart of Luton's defence last season, seeing him quite rightly named in the division’s Team of the Year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he then suffered an on-field collapse at Wembley in the early stages of the play-off final with Coventry City, immediately taken to hospital.

It was from there he had to watch Luton secure a 6-5 penalty shootout victory, as he was kept in for five days to have an operation to correct an atrial fibrillation, which meant he missed the open top bus parade and celebrations at St George’s Square too.

Lockyer’s social media was flooded with message of support from Town’s fans, who he was eager to thank when announcing he had re-signed, as speaking to the club’s official Twitter page, he said: “Absolutely gutted that I couldn’t be there to celebrate with you all at the end of last season, but I can’t thank you all enough for all the messages you sent me, it means so much to me and my family.

"Sat in the back of the ambulance van, I was worried that I was never going to be able to play again, so I’m absolutely delighted to announce that I’ll be staying on at Luton Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ever since I’ve come to this football club I’ve had an unbelievable relationship with the fans, it makes my spine tingle every time I hear my name sung and I can’t wait to hear that again.”

Luton defender Tom Lockyer celebrates scoring in front of the Hatters fans

Now beginning his fourth season at Kenilworth Road, and with 101 appearances under his belt, Lockyer is looking to remain with the club for the long term, adding: “I’d really like to build something special here at Luton Town.

"I’ve got an incredible relationship with the fans, the manager, all the boys.

“I love the club and I love being here.

"It’s incredible what we achieved last season.