Defender Tom Lockyer would love to buy a bottle of red wine for whoever it was at Luton that was able to secure the signing of Aston Villa’s Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba for the Hatters.

The 29-year-old has been in terrific form since making the loan move to Kenilworth Road from the Premier League side on transfer deadline day, fast becoming a favourite with supporters thanks to some consistently high-class displays in the holding role.

His effect is clear to see in the stats too as during his 11 outings for the Hatters, Town have only conceded two goals from open play in that time, both coming against Millwall, and those an error by keeper Ethan Horvath plus a clearly offside effort that was allowed to stand.

The other four times Luton have been breached have all been from the penalty spot, while the 2-0 weekend win over Watford showed just how integral Nakamba has become to Luton’s cause as up against a Hornets team with some talented individuals, he won the midfield battle with ease, making 10 tackles, four clearances and two interceptions, also keeping a passing accuracy of just under 82 percent.

It means that in the Hatters’ last two matches against the Hornets and Sunderland, with Town’s players making 52 tackles in total, the midfielder has been responsible for 19 of them, with only two fouls to his name in that time as well.

Playing in front of a now settled back three of Lockyer, Gabe Osho and Amari’i Bell, Town have picked up five clean sheets since his arrival, as they limited Watford to just one shot on target during the contest, a weak long range shot that was easy for Horvath.

Asked about the impact the new recruit has made, Lockyer said: “He’s brilliant isn’t he, he’s absolutely brilliant.

Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba makes another tackle against Watford on Saturday

"He’s been fantastic, he’s such a nice guy off the pitch and then on the pitch, I just need to tell him where I want him, keep talking to him, ‘left or right, go here, press here, do this,’ and then just let him go and when he does go, it’s brilliant to see.

"He just tackles anything in sight, so he has been one hell of a signing.

"I’m not sure who got him in in January, but I’d give them a little bottle of red or something as it makes my job a lot easier!”

Although elated with his side’s defensive displays, Luton now just two away from equalling last season’s tally of 19 clean sheets, and with 35 goals conceded meaning they have third most miserly defence in the league this term, Lockyer, who has now started all but one of the last 29 games, only absent from the 1-0 win at Birmingham due to a suspension, won’t be getting too carried away with a trip to Millwall tomorrow.

He added: “It is like a well oiled machine at the minute, but I don’t want to jinx it too much as those two were against Millwall weren’t they and we’ve got them Friday.

"It will be a tough place to go down there, but we always travel in numbers and the away fans are always in good voice, especially following the back of that result (beating Watford) as well.

"It’s going to be a tough game but no game in this league’s easy, the old cliches and that.