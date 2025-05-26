Lockyer insists there's 'no way' Luton would have got relegated if he had been fit

Centre half still hopes he can extend his stint at Kenilworth Road

Luton defender Tom Lockyer has insisted that the Hatters wouldn’t have suffered back to back relegations had he been able to play for the club this season.

The 30-year-old was adapting to life in the Premier League back only to then suffer an on-field cardiac arrest during the top flight match at AFC Bournemouth in December 2023, where his heart stopped for over two minutes. Lockyer has thankfully made a full recovery since though, having a defibrillator fitted in the same way that Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen and Dutch international Daley Blind have both had after going through the same experience.

Having been given the all clear to try to resume his playing career again this year, the centre half was making steps to doing just that, needing to tick off two practise matches with Luton, only to then suffer an ankle injury in training which needed two bouts of surgery. It meant there was no chance he could feature in a Town campaign that went horribly wrong, ending up in finishing third bottom as they will now be back in the third tier for the first time since 2018 next season.

Speaking to the Sun, Lockyer didn’t think that the Hatters would be in the predicament they find themselves in had he been able to play a part, saying: “If I was fit, especially this season, there’s no way on earth we’d have been relegated. That’s not me being big-headed. I’ve been in that changing room, I know what I can bring, so that’s the sad reality.”

Whether or not Lockyer will get the opportunity to try and help Town return to the Championship at the first attempt remains to be seen as the Wales centre half who has featured 117 times since joining on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic in September 2020 is now officially a free agent after his contract at Kenilworth Road expires this summer.

Although he can head back to carry on his rehabilitation at the Brache in the summer, there is no guarantee he will be a permanent player with the Hatters, as a statement on their official website said: Club captain Tom Lockyer is out of contract but will continue his rehabilitation at The Brache, completing his return to football programme after his recovery from ankle surgery.”

On hearing the news, the defender admitted he was frustrated to have been let go, but hadn’t given up hope on pulling the orange shirt on again, or heading somewhere else for that matter to extend his playing career, adding: “I’d love to have stayed at Luton and felt hurt when I got news I wasn’t getting a new contract after what I’d done for the club. But it’s a business and I haven’t played for 18 months.

"I love Luton. I’ve enjoyed so many great memories there. The last year has been frustrating. I will get fit with my ankle, get my two ‘heart games’ ticked off and see where the land lies. If Luton like the shape I come back in then brilliant, maybe we could continue something. If someone can see me playing safely, then surely that will give hope to other people. If I don’t get back to professional level, I’ll find a local team somewhere, that’s for sure. If anyone needs a centre-back, hit me up!"