Lockyer is far from satisfied with his own displays as he wants to reach another level at Luton

​In-form defender Tom Lockyer is far from satisfied with his own performances, insisting there is much more to come from him in a Luton shirt this term.

​The Hatters centre half has been one of the undoubted stars of what promises to be another excellent campaign at Kenilworth Road, and is definitely in the reckoning to be honoured at the club’s upcoming end of season awards night.

Despite his consistently excellent displays seeing him become a mainstay of Town’s back three, and also named in the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers this week, Lockyer thinks he can get even better, saying: “The thing is, I feel like there’s hopefully more from me.

"I feel a bit more fitness in my game and I can maybe step up to another level.

"I’m not happy with where I’m at, I want to keep improving and go again.”

Lockyer’s defensive solidity has played a huge part in Town keeping 16 clean sheets this term, with the Hatters still retaining a chance of going up automatically.

The 28-year-old, named captain in recent weeks with both Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts absent, was eager to praise the rest of the side though for their miserly ways, conceding just twice from open play in 11 league matches.

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer - pic: Gareth Owen

He continued: “It’s not just me, there’s been some fantastic performances.

"Marv’s (Marvelous Nakamba) come in and been unbelievable, he helps the back-line out no end.

"Cody’s (Drameh) come in and the biggest compliment I can say is you’re not missing James Bree as much as you think you would and that’s a massive compliment as Breesy deserved his move to the Premier League.

"Everyone’s just been on it, Gabe (Osho) and Amari’i (Bell) beside me, completely comfortable in what they’re doing.

“So it’s not just me, the team is playing really well.”

The centre half went on to highlight the work done by those at the other end of the pitch too, saying: “When you see the two front men chasing down absolutely everything, it really drives you on, it gives you that spirit and belief that we’re all in it together.

"As they want to be in the middle of the box, heading goals in and when they’re chasing back.

“The amount of tackles Eli (Adebayo) does when he’s chasing centre halves down who have stepped in and he wins it back for us, Carlton’s the exact same and it’s brilliant.

"You can really see that we’re all in this together and that’s how it’s going to have to be until the end of the season.”

With that in mind, Lockyer has confidence that Luton can make into the top flight at the second time of asking this term having missed out in the play-offs last year, particularly with team spirit and will to win that has been fostered at Kenilworth Road.

He added: “The lads demand off each other and there’s a bit of arguments along the way.

"I've seen Alfie (Doughty) and Carlton having a pop at each other today, but that’s just because they want the best out of each other.

"They want to win so much, so I’ve got no problem with that and we’re all friends at the end of the game.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have back-to-back promotions and this squad we’ve got now, I can see no reason why we shouldn’t be aiming for a promotion as well.