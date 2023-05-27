Lockyer jokes he will look to take over the charts with Luton team-mate Morris if Town go up

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is looking at taking over the charts with team-mate Carlton Morris once they have hopefully sealed promotion with Luton this afternoon.

The centre half has paired up with Town’s leading scorer for a song that gets an airing whenever the Hatters are successful, so has been aired on numerous occasions as the Hatters finished third in the table, and navigated their way past Sunderland in the play-offs.

On whether they will perform it to the public, Lockyer laughed: “We do have a song that if we win we play, it’s a song me and Carlton made together, we can’t play you it, but maybe if we go up.

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer

“It’s very good, let’s just say it’s lucky we’re not in the charts as we would be taking over.”

Morris himself did warn that some of the lyrics might have to be changed before it’s ready, saying: “My rap game’s like a Kendrick Lamar type.

"I also sang the chorus in our song so I have got a soft side, a Fleetwood Mac vibe to me as well.

"It’s just a bit of fun between me, Locks and Harry Cornick when he was here.

"We had an away trip and made a little song. The lads like us to play it when we win sometimes.

“I don’t think it would be chart friendly, we’ll be working on another track soon, I hope.

“We might have to make it radio friendly!”

Lockyer also revealed he is yet to get the holiday Morris promised him for scoring 20 goals in the Championship this term, as he said: “He did say the other night that he can remember it, but he’s got a little one the way, so maybe I’ll take a rain-check on that for the minute, be the nice guy.

"We’ll see, if he offers, I’m not going to say no.”

However, Morris will keep on looking to find a way from shelling out, saying: “I actually said to him, I think it was 20 in-play goals so I’m still waiting for the other one and then I’ll think of another reason.

“I’ll wriggle out of it one way or another.”

The duo’s clearly close relationship off the pitch shows just how strong the team spirit is at Luton, something which Morris believes is absolutely essential to success on it.

He added: “We’ve got a few, Pelly (Mpanzu), Henri Lansbury, Eli (Elijah Adebayo), Locks, but they’re not big characters in the wrong ways, they’re big characters in the right ways.

"When it comes to it they’ll be there for you and the first people out of the trenches.

No dickheads policy like Brentford?

“If I was involved at a football club, it’s definitely something I would instil because I’ve been lucky enough in my career to be around some successful teams.

"That Shrewsbury team, Barnsley, Norwich, when I was coming through, I wasn’t involved much but I was in and around it, it was all the same, and similar patterns with good people.

“They work and they will die for each other on the football pitch. Not to get dramatic, but it comes to running yourself into the ground sometimes and you’ve got to know you’ve got team-mates that are going to do that and not cause trouble when things get bad, or start pointing fingers, because that’s how it turns toxic.

“They’re all unique in their own way, but I stand by saying it starts in the dressing room, with the people you have.

“When you’re back’s against the wall and it’s tough, you’ve got to know your team-mates are going to bail you out and feel like they’re going to help you and dig deep.

“It’s a very basic thing, but a lot of things in football do start with the basics.