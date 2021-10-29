Lockyer keeping his feet firmly on the ground after Town climb into the Championship play-off places

Tom Lockyer gets his header away on Saturday

Town defender Tom Lockyer is keeping both his and his team-mates' feet firmly on the ground despite their lofty position of fifth in the Championship following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hull City.

Although the table has six teams on 21 points, Luton’s healthier goal difference propelled them to the top of those sides, moving up into the play-off places for the first time this season.

Some Town fans are understandably starting to dream of a top six berth this term, but Lockyer won’t be getting too excited just yet, as he said: “It’s fantastic, you come in after winning 1-0 and everyone’s saying you’re fifth in the league.

“I don’t really want to put a dampener on it as I’m sure the fans will want to enjoy it, but I think there’s six teams on 21 points.

“Obviously we’re the ones with the better goal difference, but things can change quickly in this league, so we’re not going to get carried away, certainly feet on the ground for us.”

Lockyer is now in his second season with the Hatters after opting to move from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2020, when Town had only just survived relegation to League One.

They improved to a 12th place finish last term and when asked if he thought a push for the Premier League was possible when joining the club, the Welsh international continued: “I never really thought about league positions to be honest.

“What sold it for me was the aspirations of the manager and what he was trying to build and it was along these lines.

“So if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t it doesn’t, but it won’t be for the want of trying.”

Although Town were never at their fluent best on Saturday in defeating Hull, Elijah Adebayo’s header on 17 minutes enough to down the Tigers, Lockyer knows that those wins are just as important as putting five past Coventry.

It also saw the Hatters claim seven points out of nine for the week, after beating Millwall and drawing at Derby, as he added: “As much as we want it to be, there’s going to be times when you’re not playing well.

“I’ve been in teams that have been promoted and stuff like that, to get a run going you’re not going to play well every week.

“It’s impossible, even the best teams struggle to play well every week, but it’s the team that can win when not playing well that always find themselves doing all right.

“We weren’t at it against Derby and we came away with a point and some people look at that and say could have done better, but Derby are in a false position.