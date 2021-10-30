Lockyer knows how important Luton's fans will be this season

Town defender Tom Lockyer

Luton defender Tom Lockyer knows just what a vital role the Hatters fans can play in their side's success on the pitch this season.

With another near full house inside Kenilworth Road at the weekend to see Town grind out a 1-0 win over Hull City, the home support didn’t waver in the second period, as despite just the one goal in it, the hosts didn't ever look like conceding an equaliser.

With over 900 travelling to Deepdale this afternoon to see the Hatters take on Preston North End, Lockyer said of their efforts last Saturday: “I thought they were fantastic.

"They could have easily got nervous like when we last played Swansea and you can feel the nerves coming from the stands, but they were fantastic.

"They kept us going throughout when our backs were against the wall and that’s exactly what we needed.

"We’re going to need that a lot more this season so long may it continues as they’ve been great so far.”

Today’s game is the start of another three game week for the Hatters, but this time, they have two at home, with Middlesbrough and Stoke travelling to Bedfordshire.

On the previous four occasions, Town have been away twice for three of them, so Lockyer is looking forward to a rare double outing in front of the Kenilworth Road faithful.

Following a week in which Luton took seven points from the win over Hull, plus 2-0 triumph at Millwall and 2-2 draw with Derby, the Welsh international added; “It’s been very tough, tough on the legs, three games in a week is never easy, especially in the Championship.

"They call it one of the toughest leagues in the world for a reason, but personally I’ve loved every minute of it, apart from conceding two at Derby, fantastic, we couldn’t have asked for much more.

“Hopefully it evens itself out, it’s never nice, the travelling takes it out of you more than you realise at times.

"It’s harder to get yourself going, you’re not sleeping in your own bed, so two on the spin, I'm not really sure why it happens, but it's something we have to deal with.