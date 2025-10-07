Lockyer leaves Luton as defender is ready to carry on playing after cardiac arrest

Centre half officially departs Kenilworth Road

Luton have confirmed they are officially bidding farewell to hugely popular defender Tom Lockyer.

The 30-year-old signed for Town back in the summer of 2020, snapped up by Nathan Jones on a free transfer having left Charlton Athletic, helping the Hatters to a 12th-placed finish in the Championship, but went on to feature heavily the following campaign as Luton reached the play-offs.

The following campaign saw Lockyer properly make his mark, wearing the captain’s armband in Sonny Bradley’s absence, as he featured 45 times, scoring in the play-off semi-final second leg win over Sunderland, named Luton Town Supporters’ Trust Player of the Year and joint Players’ Player with striker Carlton Morris.

Ton Lockyer celebrates a Premier League victory - pic: Liam Smith

Lockyer went on to lead the club out at Wembley, but unfortunately could only play eight minutes of the final that Luton won on penalties against Coventry City, as he collapsed due to an atrial fibrillation. Having made a full recovery, the Welsh international went on to sign a new contract and captained the club for their first ever Premier League game at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The centre half made 14 top flight appearances and was performing to such a level that he had won his place back in the Wales starting line-up for their Euro 2024 Championships qualifier against Turkey, before he then suffered a cardiac arrest at AFC Bournemouth in December 2023. Since then, Lockyer has become an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation and their campaign highlighting the need to learn the CPR skills that saved his life.

Determined to make his comeback for the Hatters, Lockyer then suffered an ankle injury which has seen him have two operations, but having completed his first 90 minutes against Barnet recently, the defender, who began his career at Bristol Rovers, is now departing Kenilworth Road to attempt to prolong his playing days.

A club statement said: “We knew this day was always going to come at some point, and inevitably there is sadness at seeing Locks depart. But every Lutonian should also share joy with the 30-year-old that he is now in the long-awaited position to be able to continue his playing career. In the last month Locks has returned to a football pitch three times in a Luton number four shirt. First, he played 45 minutes against Chelmsford City. Then came an hour against Reading U21s, before he completed a full 90 minutes against Barnet’s youngsters at The Brache.

"For those present at Wembley and Bournemouth in 2023, just seeing him back in the orange that he has worn with pride on 117 occasions was an emotional, milestone moment. From everyone at Luton Town, a heartfelt thank you for making us dream and achieve, Locks. We wish you and your family all the very best for everything that lies ahead.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Lockyer said: “It’s been a long old road, but I am very lucky to have had such wonderful support from those brilliant medical people and everyone at the club to get to this stage. It has been an absolute pleasure to represent and captain this great club on the biggest stage. A stage some never thought possible. I left everything out on the pitch every time I pulled on the orange jersey and I have loved every minute of my five years with Luton. A lot might say they’d die for their club, but I can say I actually have!

“I want to give playing another go, because at least then I can say I gave it everything. I know that can’t be here at Luton, but this club has been a huge part of my life, it’s where I became a Premier League player and a dad, and I’ll never forget the great times we’ve shared. I can’t emphasise enough how proud I am to have been your captain.

"I’ll never forget the feeling of scoring against Bristol City, then in the play-off against Sunderland – what a night at the Kenny! Leading the team out at Wembley, then at Brighton for the first game in the Prem and scoring in the first-ever Premier League win at Everton was schoolboy dream stuff. Thank you to all the supporters who have backed me, your messages of love and support have helped me through some tough times.

"And to all of my team-mates, managers, staff and friends right through the club, I can’t emphasise enough how knowing that you’ve had my back has brought me to this stage. Luton Town will always have a place in my heart. Our results will always be the first I look for, and I look forward to the day I can come back and say a proper farewell in person. Once a Hatter, always a Hatter.”

Hatters CEO Gary Sweet added: “It has been a long road to recovery for Tom as we have diligently nursed him back to fitness with great care, enabling him to make decisions about his future career he never thought he would be in a position to make at one point. We've taken great pride in helping Tom to a full recovery, which will continue for now with another club, but he knows that he and his family will always be welcome at Luton Town, the club he has called home for the past five years.

“We thank Tom so much for the prominent role he has played in our success in recent years. His play-off semi-final goal to level the tie against Sunderland will never be forgotten, and his name is firmly etched into Luton Town history as our first Premier League captain. We look forward to giving him a proper Kenilworth Road send-off when his matchday commitments allow.”