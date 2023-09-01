Lockyer misses out as Luton name XI to take on West Ham in home Premier League opener

Luton captain Tom Lockyer hasn’t been named in the squad for Town’s opening Premier League game of the season at home against West Ham this evening.

The Wales international was taken off at half time in Tuesday night’s 3-2 Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham after suffering with stiffness, although boss Rob Edwards had hoped he would be available tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summer signing Mads Andersen takes his place from the side who lost 3-0 at Chelsea recently, with Issa Kabore dropping to the bench, Alfie Doughty starting following his goal in midweek.

Tom Lockyer is out of tonight's clash against West Ham - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The visiting Hammers have summer signing James Ward-Prowse in the XI, although recent addition Mohammed Kudus is on the bench.

Hatters; Thomas Kaminski, Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Amari’i Bell, Ryan Giles, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C), Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Tim Krul, Chiedozie Ogbene, LUke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Issa Kabore, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Josh Brown, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Joe Johnson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hammers: Alphonse Areola, Kurt Zouma (C), Vladimir Coufal, James Ward-Prowse, Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson.

Subs: Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals, Mohammed Kudus, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Thilo Kehrer, Divin Mubama.