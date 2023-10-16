Lockyer on the bench as Wales reignite Euro 2024 hopes with stunning Croatia win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town defender Tom Lockyer was on the bench as Wales produced a superb performance to beat Croatia 2-1 on Sunday and keep their dreams alive of qualifying for the Euro 2024 Finals.

The hosts outplayed the World Cup semi-finalists in front of a partisan crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium as Harry Wilson put them ahead on 47 minutes, lofting David Brooks’ through-ball over the advancing Dominik Livakovic and into the net.

The Fulham midfielder then had his second on the hour mark, with a glancing header from Daniel James’s teasing cross, but the visitors halved the deficit with 15 to go, Mario Pasalic heading in.

Wales' head coach Rob Page applauds the supporters after beating Croatia 2-1 - pic: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, Wales held on to claim all three points and move above Croatia to now sit second in Group D.

They will now qualify for next summer’s tournament if they beat Armenia and Turkey next month, although Wales had lost against both sides in June, which led to manager Rob Page coming under pressure.

Speaking about the result, Page, whose future in charge had come into question before the game, said: "I'm sick and tired of having to keep coming on and talk about my future.

"Let's just talk about the lads and the performances they have put in.

"I get emotional because I'm so proud of them and they deserve all the plaudits they are going to get.

"I would say it's the best performance (of my reign) - I am immensely proud.

"In all aspects, how we defended against an excellent team with one of the best midfields in the world. To a man, we were outstanding.

"Since I've taken over I've seen the respect the players have for me and that they want to play for me.