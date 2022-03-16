Lockyer praises the way Luton have used in-form striker Jerome this season

Cameron Jerome gets up to win a header at the weekend

Town defender Tom Lockyer has praised the way boss Nathan Jones has utilised experienced forward Cameron Jerome this term.

The 35-year-old signed on a free transfer from MK Dons in the summer after a season in which he had played 38 times, scoring 15 goals for the League One side.

Although he was on target during his debut in penalty shootout exit to Stevenage in the Carabao Cup first round back in August, Jerome only started four league matches before Christmas, unable to find the net again in that time.

However, since he begun against Harrogate in the FA Cup in January, where he notched the second in a 4-0 win, the striker has gone on to start eight of Luton’s next 16 games, with valuable cameos off the bench in all but three of the other eight matches.

It has seen the former Birmingham, Cardiff, Stoke and Norwich attacker in his best vein of form for the Hatters, with three goals in his last six league outings, opening the scoring in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to QPR for his fifth of the season.

Lockyer said: “He’s a handful, he’s been around the block.

"I think the manager has used him really well this season, as obviously he’s getting a bit older now, so you have to be careful with him.

"I don’t even think he trained yesterday (Saturday), that’s the sort of management that’s going on with him.

"If he keeps turning in performances like that I’ll say 'don’t ever train again,' as he was fantastic.

"He’s been brilliant since he’s come in, everyone’s going to have a massive role to play until the end of the season, not just Cam, so we look forward to seeing who else can step up.”

It’s not just goals that Jerome has added to the Hatters this term either, as he is currently top of the assist list with seven to his name, one more than Kal Naismith.

Lockyer added: “You’re always looking for people who want to put the ball in the net, it’s the hardest thing in football isn’t it?

"For him to be finding some form now and in the Coventry programme it said he had seven or eight assists as well, so it's not just goals he’s bringing in.

"He’s a real handful up there, I play against him every day in training and have some real good battles, so I know what he can do.