Lockyer returns for Osho as Luton make one change at Birmingham
Defender is back in the Town sode
Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made just one change to the side who beat Barnsley 2-1 in midweek for this afternoon's clash at Birmingham City, defender Tom Lockyer returning at the expense of Gabe Osho who dropped to the bench.
There he was joined by former Blues forward Cameron Jerome, who spent five years at St Andrew's earlier in his career, as Peter Kioso missed out.
Blues: Neil Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Kristian Pedersen, Ryan Woods, Jeremie Bela, Teden Mengi, Gary Gardner ©, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan Graham, Onel Hernandez, Lyle Taylor.
Subs: Connal Trueman, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jordan James, Ivan Sunjic, Remi Walker, Marcel Oakley, Tate Campbell.
Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith (C), Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.
Subs Jed Steer, Dan Potts, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Gabe Osho, Cameron Jerome, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton.