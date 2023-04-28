Lockyer reveals Hatters team-mate Morris owes him a holiday in Portugal after reaching 20 goals for Luton

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is holding out for a potential holiday to Portugal in the summer, courtesy of his prolific team-mate Carlton Morris.

The 27-year-old, who became the club’s record signing when joining in the summer from Barnsley, reached 20 goals for the campaign on Monday night when scoring from the penalty spot against Middlesbrough.

It was his fourth goal in as many games and eighth in his last 14 appearances, but according to Lockyer, who was also on target that night with a header from Alfie Doughty’s corner, it has now earned him a free trip away once the season finishes.

He isn’t going to claim it just yet though, setting his sights on a different destination should the Hatters win the upcoming play-offs and reach the Premier League, as telling the story, the defender said: “He’s (Morris) been a revelation hasn’t he.

“I don't think he would have even thought coming here that he would hit 20 goals.

"I remember saying to him at the start of the season, ‘so if you get 20 goals this year, what are you going to do?’

"He said ‘Locks if I get 20 goals, I’ll pay for you to go to Portugal.’

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer

“He denies it now, but I promise you he said that.

"I should have made him sign a contract but he’s been fantastic hasn’t he.

"He’s led the line really well, and it’s not just his goals, but his link up play and his work for the team has been absolutely fantastic.

"He’s taken to Luton like a duck to water hasn’t he, which is great to see and the fans love him, which always helps.

"When they get right behind you, it really is a good feeling, so long may it continue I say, hopefully he can get a few more by the end of the season.

“Lets hope there’s a better trip at the end of it instead though, if not maybe, who knows, I’ll see if he wants to go away somewhere and see if he wants to pay.

“That would be nice, but obviously we’ve got the bigger goal and hopefully a bigger party at the end of it.”

Having reached his milestone, when asked what his favourite strike of the season was so far, Morris himself added: “Probably Sheff U away was a good one,

"That was me and Eli (Elijah Adedbayo) linking up and it was a match winner.

