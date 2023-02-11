Lockyer scores inside 60 seconds but Luton are pegged back by Coventry

Tom Lockyer celebrates putting Luton 1-0 in front at Coventry

Luton picked up a first league draw of manager Rob Edwards’ reign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Coventry City this afternoon.

On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba made his first start for the club, one of two changes from last weekend's 1-0 victory over Stoke City, with Gabe Osho also in, Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh missing through injury and Allan Campbell dropping to the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Experienced midfielder Henri Lansbury was also back amongst the substitutes for the first time since October, as although the visitors were going up against a side who had the goalkeeper with the highest amount of Championship clean sheets to his name this term, Ben Wilson, the City stopper was picking the ball out of the net after just 38 seconds.

A throw-in from the right saw Alfie Doughty send over a cross that deflected into the part of Tom Lockyer who reacted quickly to stab the ball into the net for his first league goal of the season

The hosts responded well to the early setback, Viktor Gyokeres going close to levelling on 12 minutes, his attempt drawing a terrific save from Ethan Horvath, who clawed the ball away for a corner which saw Kyle McFadzean shoot narrowly wide.

Elijah Adebayo’s header from Alfie Doughty’s cross was easy for Wilson, as Town showed their danger from either flank, Doughty racing away on the right, as did Amari'i Bell on the left, although both times the final ball was not quite up to scratch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another fine move involving Nakamba and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu on 20 minutes saw Bell pick out Adebayo, who had to generate all his own power, heading straight at Wilson.

Luton then started to press for a second, Doughty's corner requiring tipping over the bar by Wilson, with the follow-up set-piece seeing Mpanzu's blast charged down.

With Burke in the book for a shirt-tug on Gyokeres, City kept up the pressure and on the stroke of half time, a ball across the area by Matty Godden saw Gyokeres nip ahead of Osho, who was adjudged to have pushed him over by referee Richard Martin for penalty.

Godden made no mistake, blasting down the middle as Horvath's aim of drawing level with Wilson on clean sheets was ended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the break, Coventry made the stronger start, Luke McNally setting off on a powerful run and when he got into shooting range, forced Horvath to hold on low to his left.

Town settled into their stride once more though and were inches away on 56 minutes, Doughty's cross flicked goalwards by Morris, only just failing to come down in time.

Luton were fortunate to remain on level terms with an hour gone, Kasey Palmer's wonderfully disguised effort from the angle cannoning against the bar with Horvath a mere spectator.

Bell became the third Luton player booked midway through the second period, as the feisty affair continued to bubble away under the surface, Doughty replaced by Fred Onyedinma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cauley Woodrow came on for Adebayo and it looked like he had given the Hatters the lead once more on 75 minutes, meeting Morris's left wing cross with a firm header, but Wilson pulled off an outrageous save, flying to his right to somehow tip it behind.

The keeper was at it again from the resulting corner, as this time Woodrow went for goal with his feet, blocked away by the Sky Blues’ custodian’s legs.

Coventry had to play the final five minutes with 10 men as, breaking from a corner, the already booked Josh Wilson-Esbrand cleaned out Onyedinma for an obvious second yellow, Morris and McFadzean cautioned for their part in the ensuing melee.

Deadline day signing Joe Taylor came on for his Luton in place of Clark as Town sensed a winner, but although they were the ones pressing, couldn’t create their clear-cut chances, as the spoils were shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sky Blues: Ben Wilson, Callum Doyle, Kyle McFadzean (C), Jamie Allen (Jake Bidwell 90), Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Kasey Palmer, Luke McNally, Viktor Gyokeres, Matty Godden (Tyler Walker 81), Josh Eccles (Brooke Norton-Cuffy 68), Gustavo Hamer.

Subs not used: Simon Moore, Michael Rose, Sean Maguire, Jack Burroughs.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty (Fred Onyedinma 65), Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Gabe Osho, Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark (Joe Taylor 86), Elijah Adebayo (Cauley Woodrow 68) , Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, Luke Berry, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bookings: Burke 44, Osho 45, Bell 64, Wilson-Esbrand 80.

Sent off: Wilson-Esbrand 85.

Referee: Stephen Martin.