Lockyer wants Hatters to put Exiles defeat behind them and bounce back with Lilywhites victory

Tom Lockyer wheels away after putting Town 2-1 in front on Tuesday night

Town defender Tom Lockyer believes that today’s Championship clash against Preston North End is the perfect chance for his side to get the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County out of their system.

The Welsh international was part of the the side who led twice against their League Two opponents, only to end up going out of the competition at the first round stage for the second successive season.

Lockyer is now determined the Hatters put the result behind them quickly and look to secure a first three points in the league after back-to-back draws so far.

He said: “That is the good thing about football, games come thick and fast, things can be forgotten and you can move on really quickly.

"It was a disappointing one, we’ll draw a line under it, do our debrief on it, see where we can improve and then move forward on Saturday, which is going to be no easy task.

“I think they’ve picked up two draws as well so it could be a good battle.

"Hopefully we can come out on top and try and get a run going.

It had looked like Town would make comfortable progress through to the second round in midweek after an opening 30 minutes when they had all of the play, taking the lead through Carlos Mendes Gomes’ wonder strike from 35 yards.

However, the visitors quickly levelled and even though Lockyer himself put Luton back in front early in the second period, the Exiles hit back swiftly once more, going on to grab a winner with 15 minutes to go.

The defender, who was making his first start of season, knows they should have not been breached so quickly, as he added: “I felt comfortable, felt fully in control, that counter attack where they scored the first goal, that was obviously what they were set up to do.

“It’s just a little bit naive not taking the yellow card on the half way line, or not even getting that at that stage of the game.

"So stop that counter and from then on we’ve been punished, great goal by Carlos, shame for him it was the second best goal of the night though.

“As soon as you score you want to lock down the hatches and just get through the next 10 minutes, but it wasn’t to be.

"I think Burkey (Reece Burke) and H (Henri Lansbury) were just on a bit different wavelengths.

“I don’t think H is used to playing there so often, the boys got in and it’s a nice finish.

"But straight after you score you just want to lock down and don’t get punished like we did.