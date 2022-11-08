Tom Lockyer gets up to win a header for the Hatters

Town defender Tom Lockyer declared he would ‘snap your hand off’ for Luton to register another 1-0 away victory at Stoke City this evening.

The Hatters recorded the single goal victory at Blackpool on Saturday, courtesy of Luke Berry’s first goal of the season, and Lockyer, who was a huge part of that, would be thrilled to see that scoreline replicated at the Bet365 Stadium tonight.

He said: “It would be brilliant if we can go there and get a 1-0, I’ll snap your hand off for it.

“Last couple of games at home we've only taken two points, we’re a bit disappointed with it, but on the road this season, I think we’ve got a pretty good record.

“It’s probably one of my favourite games to be involved in the 1-0 away from homes, throwing everything on the line at the end, winning your headers, blocking shots, kicking it away as far as you, I’m just so proud of the 1-0.

“That’s the thing about football in this league, games come thick and fast.

"It’s a massive game Tuesday, we know how much it means to the gaffer, so we’ll be trying not to let him down there, and if we keep another clean sheet I’ll be happy."

It was the same for midfielder Berry, who said: “Last season, Hylts (Danny Hylton) scored (in a 2-1 win) and he’s my mate, I was buzzing for him.”It’s just another game, we’re good away from home, so I fancy us any day of the week against anyone away from home.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, when discussing the role he played during the weekend win at Lancashire, Lockyer continued: “It was brilliant, 1-0 away from home is a defender’s dream.

“I absolutely loved every minute of it, I’d have been devastated if one of those (chances) went in, but the lads were just throwing their bodies on the line and as a defender who loves doing that himself, it was just brilliant to see.

“I had two off the line myself, the boys were just throwing their bodies in the way.

"I think that just shows how much it means as to come here, and it’s only 1-0 going into the last 10 minutes, you know they’re going to throw everything forward as they’ve got nothing to lose.

Advertisement

"So you really have to be backs against the wall and dig deep, show character and the boys did that in abundance, I’m so proud to win that 1-0.

“I had two off the line, right place, right time. I had one off the groin area we should say and then the other I headed it off the line and Clicker kicked me in the face.

"I just loved it, kick me harder next time, come on! I don’t know, I just love it!

“I love defending, I love keeping clean sheets.

Advertisement

"It’s a defenders dream, 1-0 away from home, of course we want to be 3-0 up, I had a lovely chance myself, if anything I got too good a contact on it.

"I thought we looked lively from set-pieces all day, so it’s a shame we couldn’t get that second goal to take the pressure off a little because if we conceded thee it would have been a bit heartbreaking to be honest.

"It just shows the character of the boys, almost willing to die for the three points and the clean sheet which is something which resides with me and I can't be any prouder of the lads.”

With Town suffering yet another injury, this time to Dan Potts, it saw Luton have to reshuffle their defence once more, moving to a flat back four, with Lockyer ending up partnering James Bree in the centre.

Advertisement

The Welsh international said: “Since my time at Luton we’ve had to overcome adversity in abundance and it’s no different, Pottsy’s gone down in the first half, I’m not too sure what’s happened to him, but I’ve had to change from a three to a four.

"Breesy centre half, who I thought was fantastic again, Amari’i (Bell) was fantastic, Pelly (Mpanzu) to put the shift in he’s done, six months out and then to go two 90 minutes on the bounce, god only knows how his legs are feeling.”

Lockyer himself had been a doubt for the game after coming off in the 0-0 draw against Reading in midweek due to a head injury, but he was happy to go again, adding: “I trained, felt all right, so why not?

"One of the staff said to me after, you should play more with bumps on the head more often.

Advertisement

"It was all right, it is what it is, as a centre half, Tuesday was a bit gutting to come off because I was really enjoying that game as well.