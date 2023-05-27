Lockyer's dad confirms Luton defender is okay after collapsing on the pitch at Wembley

News you can trust since 1891
Centre half is thankfully recovering in hospital
By Mike Simmonds
Published 27th May 2023, 21:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 22:13 BST

Luton defender Tom Lockyer’s dad has confirmed the Welsh international is okay after worryingly collapsing during this afternoon’s play-off final penalty shootout win over Coventry City.

Inside the opening 10 minutes of the contest at Wembley Stadium, Lockyer, who had already gone close to scoring with a header, turned to chase a ball over the top, before falling to the floor with no-one around him.

Medical staff from both sides were instantly with him, as after some lengthy treatment, he was stretchered off the pitch and straight to hospital.

Tweeting after the game, that Luton went on to win 6-5 on penalties, reaching the Premier League in the process, his father said: “Tom’s Dad here. Tom is ok.

"Very happy but so sad he can’t be there with his team mates. Here is the moment…….”

