Lockyer's dad confirms Luton defender is okay after collapsing on the pitch at Wembley

Luton defender Tom Lockyer’s dad has confirmed the Welsh international is okay after worryingly collapsing during this afternoon’s play-off final penalty shootout win over Coventry City.

Inside the opening 10 minutes of the contest at Wembley Stadium, Lockyer, who had already gone close to scoring with a header, turned to chase a ball over the top, before falling to the floor with no-one around him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medical staff from both sides were instantly with him, as after some lengthy treatment, he was stretchered off the pitch and straight to hospital.

Tweeting after the game, that Luton went on to win 6-5 on penalties, reaching the Premier League in the process, his father said: “Tom’s Dad here. Tom is ok.