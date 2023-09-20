Lokonga didn't think Luton were too far away from a first Premier League victory at Fulham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​New Town signing Albert Sambi Lokonga didn’t think the Hatters were too far away from picking up their first points of the Premier League season on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder made his Luton debut during the 1-0 defeat at Fulham, a reverse that made it four straight losses for Rob Edwards’ side.

Although having just 22 percent possession, the visitors created by far the better of the chances, Jacob Brown, Amari’i Bell and Tom Lockyer with the best of them, but they just couldn’t find the net.

Lokonga knows they will need to take them when going up against Wolves, Everton and Burnley in the next three matches though, as he said: “I think we were not that far from taking the three points and scoring goals, so we know that, and we did some good things, we just need to build on that.

"The positive thing is that we had some chances, so it’s just about being ruthless and try to score the chances and the half chances we get.

"We were close to scoring some goals, unfortunately we don’t have the three points, so we need to work on that.

"We need to stick together and keep working the way we're working.

“We were close to Fulham, there was not a big gap between us, so we just need to find the net, try to be ruthless when we have some chances.

“We didn’t take the three points at the end and that’s what people will remember from this game.”

With it being his first senior outing in almost five months, since a 2-0 defeat at Wolves when on loan with Crystal Palace last term, on his first outing for the Hatters, in which he lasted 75 minutes, the Belgian international continued: “I tried to give my maximum and I was just pleased to be back on the field, to have some minutes in there with my team-mates.

“I think I had a nice relationship with Marv (Nakamba), we need to build on that, because there is plenty of games coming up.

"I just need to carry on and keep working the way we’re working.”

Having one Belgium cap to his name, that coming back in September 2021, then Lokonga is hopeful that he can achieve two goals during his move to Kenilworth Road, keeping the Hatters up and catching the eye of national manager Domenico Tedesco as well.

He said: “It’s important, especially for me, to show myself also for the national team, to help the team here, the better I can

“That’s the main thing (getting minutes), but I want to also grab some goals and try to stay in the league.

"That is the main objective for me and the football club.”

Having seen almost 3,000 Luton fans pack the away end at Craven Cottage, giving their players terrific vocal support throughout the contest and at the final whistle, the midfielder was clearly impressed by the Hatters' following.

He added: “That’s really good from the fans.

"We need them and they’re going to be massive for us to stay in the league, to fight every game, to try and collect some points at home and away, so they will have a key role to play this season.

"We need to create one group, we need to be one, with the coach, with the fans, with the club, so that’s what we’re trying to build and that’s what we’re working on.