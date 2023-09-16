News you can trust since 1891
Lokonga starts as Luton make four changes for Fulham

Championship: Fulham v Luton Town
By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Tom Lockyer is back in the side for the Hatters this afternoon - pic: Liam SmithTom Lockyer is back in the side for the Hatters this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith
Tom Lockyer is back in the side for the Hatters this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

New Luton loan signing Albert Sambi Lokonga makes his full Town debut during the Hatters’ Premier League trip to Fulham this afternoon.

The Belgian international is one of four changes that manager Rob Edwards has made for the clash at Craven Cottage, with skipper Tom Lockyer fit enough to resume in the centre of the defence.

Summer addition Jacob Brown is also in for his first start after a number of impressive cameos from the bench, with Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore included as well,

Elijah Adebayo, Alfie Doughty and Elijah Adebayo drop to the bench, with Ross Barkley missing out.

Cottagers: Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Raul Jiminez, Harry Wilson, Tim Rea (C), Andreas Pereira, Wilian, Timothy Castagne, Joao Palhina, Issa Diop.

Subs: Marek Rodak, Calvin Bassey, Tom Cairney, Fode Ballo-Toure, Rodrigo Munez, Alex Iwobi, Carlos Vinicius, Tyrese Francois.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Tim Krul, Chiedozie Ogbene, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Teden Mengi, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Giles, Alfie Doughty.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.

Related topics:Tom LockyerLutonFulhamPremier League