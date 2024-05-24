Long-serving duo Potts and Berry are released by Luton as the Hatters announce retained list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Onyedinma, Thorpe and Muskwe all leave too

Long-serving duo Dan Potts and Luke Berry have both been released by the Hatters after the club announced its retained list this afternoon.

The pair, who have a combined total of over 15 years service between them, join Fred Onyedinma, Elliot Thorpe and Admiral Muskwe in not being offered new deals at Kenilworth Road following the completion of Town’s stay in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potts, 30, signed for Luton under former manager John Still in the summer of 2015 when Town were still in League Two. He made 16 appearances in his first season and then 28 in his second, unfortunately sent off on the opening day of the campaign in the 3-0 victory at Plymouth Argyle. Potts scored his maiden Town goal in a 3-2 defeat at Blackpool in the first leg of the play-off semi-final, Town defeated 6-5 on aggregate, but it was the following campaign that saw him really break through, with 45 outings, also scoring seven goals as the Hatters finished second to win promotion.

Luke Berry has been released by the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

He was one of five Hatters players named in the PFA's League Two Team of the Year, going on to have 27 run-outs as Luton went through League One at the first attempt and then 34 when the club just about stayed up in the Championship during the 2019-20 season, as they managed the Great Escape. Last year, Potts scored Town’s final penalty in their 6-5 shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley, but then unfortunately suffered ankle ligament damage in pre-season and despite getting back into the squad, a number other injuries meant he never got on to the field in a Premier League encounter, as he ends his Town career with 216 appearances and 12 goals.

Meanwhile, Luton have agreed not to exercise its option on Berry’s contract to allowed the 31-year-old the chance to explore other opportunities to play regular first team football. The 31-year-old joined the club in August 2017, Town paying an undisclosed fee to Cambridge United when signe d by Nathan Jones. He had a great start to life in League Two, his first goals coming when netting a hat-trick in the 7-1 victory over Stevenage, scoring eight times in 42 matches, until a horrific ankle injury at Colchester ended his campaign, although he too was named in the PFA's League Two Team of the Year.

He was back to help Town win the League One title the following season, and although suffering with injuries during the Championship years, still found the net 13 times in the second tier, including a run of six in 13 during the 2021-22 season. Berry also scored in Luton’s penalty shoot-out joy last summer as Town reached the top flight, making his debut at Brighton on the opening day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular midfielder went on to write his name into Luton history when he became the first player to score in all four of English football’s top divisions for the Hatters with his late equaliser against Nottingham Forest in March. He netted once more, during the 5-1 defeat to Brentford, as he leaves with 26 goals from his 184 appearances.

Wingback Onyedinma is also going, the 27-year-old signing from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer of 2021, scoring and gaining two assists on his debut in a 3-0 opening day win over Peterborough in the Championship. The former Millwall attacker played 21 times last season, coming off the bench in the play-off final triumph, before spending the first half of the Premier League season on loan at Rotherham United.

Injury saw his spell with the Millers cut short, as he came back to Luton and was added to their Premier League squad in January in place of Tom Lockyer, making eight appearances in the top fight, as he played 60 times overall, with three goals.

Forward Muskwe has also departed, the Zimbabwean international joining from Leicester City in 2021, as he scored twice in the FA Cup for Luton, but spent part of his first season on loan with Fleetwood Town and was then borrowed by Exeter City, although injury on international duty restricted him to eight outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, former Spurs youngster Elliot Thorpe has also left, the 23-year-old signing as a free agent in September 2021 and making six appearance for Luton. He had loans with Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town this term, the latter move ended by a back injury.

A club statement said: “Everyone at Kenilworth Road would like to wish Dan and Luke every success in the next chapter in their careers and thank them for the significant roles they have played in our rise from League Two to the Premier League. We wish Fred, Admiral and Elliot all the very best for their future careers and thank them for playing their part in our promotion to the Premier League.”