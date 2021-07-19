Loyal Luton SC send their support to Town assistant Mick Harford in fight against prostate cancer

Mick Harford celebrates winning the League One title in 2019

Loyal Luton Supporters Club have sent their support to Hatters assistant boss Mick Harford after it was announced today he was battling prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old will have a period away from the club to undergo a course of radiotherapy treatment, which starts next month, as rather than want any sympathy, the former Town player and manager instead urged all men to visit the doctor to get themselves checked out.

In a statement, LLSC chairman Kevin Rouse said: "We are all shocked and sadden to hear of the news that Mick Harford has announced he has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

"On behalf of the committee and the entire membership of Loyal Luton Supporters Club we wish to express our sadness at this news and offer our support in Mick's battle with this disease.

"Typical of Mick at a time that is one of the greatest worries for himself and his family he thinks of others.

"He has encouraged people to go to their GPs and get tested.

"If you can catch this cancer earlier enough it is treatable, so we along with Mick urge you to do this.