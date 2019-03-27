LuaLua branded as 'magic' by Luton boss Harford

Attacker Kazenga LuaLua’s marvellous display against Doncaster Rovers at the weekend saw him branded as ‘magic’ by Town boss Mick Harford.

The 28-year-old was in for his first start since the 3-0 win at Shrewsbury on February 2, with top scorer James Collins away on international duty.

LuaLua responded with a brilliant performance, setting up Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for his opening goal, while going on to score the third after Jack Stacey's marauding run before departing to a standing ovation from the Kenilworth Road faithful.

Harford said: “Kaz is magic in the final third and he creates all kinds of things.

“He’s a nuisance and I thought he had a great impact on the game.

"We’re absolutely thrilled for him, he’s been patient, he’s waited his time and he’s gone in there and I thought he was excellent.

“We’re just so happy for him as he’s such a super lad around the place.

“For him to get a goal, contribute the way he did, it’s brilliant, for us and for Kaz.

“He makes it difficult for defenders, he’s so strong and powerful. If you get too tight to him, he’ll turn you and he’s just got a really good understanding of the game.”

Team-mate Luke Berry was another player to praise the manner in which LuaLua went about his business on the day.

He said: “He holds the ball up well, he’s so strong and his low centre of gravity is just phenomenal.

“He always looks a threat on the ball and he’s great to play with.”