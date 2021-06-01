LuaLua hails Hatters fans and assistant boss Mick Harford after leaving Luton

Attacker Kazenga LuaLua left Luton last week

Former Town attacker Kazenga LuaLua thanked both the Hatters fans and assistant boss Mick Harford after ending his three year stint at Kenilworth Road last week.

The 30-year-old made 87 appearances for Luton after joining on a free transfer in September 2018, scoring eight goals, but wasn't offered a new contract by manager Nathan Jones, leaving the club along with George Moncur, Brendan Galloway and Harry Isted.

He will always be remembered for the last minute equaliser at Walsall in December 2018 which extended Town's record breaking unbeaten run, plus the only goal at Hull City to boost Luton's chances of Championship survival in July 2020.

LuaLua also netted the club's Goal of The Season this term, curling a magnificent strike into the top corner at Wycombe Wanderers, as in a message on the club's official website, the former Brighton and Sunderland winger said: "I want to take the opportunity to thank all you supporters for making my last 3 seasons so memorable.

"We achieved a lot as a club! Will never forget winning league 1 and the that goal against Hull!!

"Now to a new chapter for me and the club.

"A special thankyou to @mickharford, made me feel welcome the minute I signed!