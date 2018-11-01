LuaLua not surprised to see Rea blossom as Luton skipper

Recent Town addition Kazenga LuaLua wasn’t surprised to see team-mate Glen Rea getting the nod to lead Luton into battle this term.

Rea, who was with LuaLua at Brighton earlier in his career, has taken the armband for Hatters’ last 13 league games, with club captain Alan Sheehan on the bench, unable to displace Matty Pearson or Sonny Bradley in the centre of defence.

In that time, Luton have flourished, winning eight games, drawing three and losing two to take 27 points from a possible 39, climbing up into the play-off places.

Ex-Newcastle winger LuaLua admitted the one time Ireland U21 international had displayed the leadership qualities required during his stint with the Seagulls, saying: “I’ve known Glen for a long time in Brighton, he’s a funny guy.

“I’m not surprised because when he was in Brighton he was aggressive, he’s a loud boy, he talks.

“When I was at Brighton I see him as an aggressive boy in training. If you asked me if I’m surprised? Then no.”