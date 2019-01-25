LuaLua showing his top level class for Town

Hatters attacker Kazenga LuaLua is starting to show the kind of form that saw him play in the top flight earlier in his career, according to team-mate James Collins.

The exciting winger began life at Newcastle United, making a handful of appearances in the Premier League for the Tynesiders, while has also featured heavily in the Championship for Brighton, QPR, Doncaster and Sunderland.

LuaLua, 28, has been alongside Collins upfront for Luton’s last two games, producing two assists during the 4-0 win over Peterborough at the weekend, as on the blossoming on-field relationship, Town’s top scorer said: “He’s brilliant, he’s played in the Premier League, played in the Championship, played at the top level, and you can see that in little flashes that he does.

"He’s so quick and powerful and he’s not even a striker really, he’s a winger.

"For him to adapt his game, and come in and do so well, just goes to show how good he is.”

Meanwhile, interim boss Mick Harford who handed LuaLua his first league start, the September signing used sparingly by previous manager Nathan Jones, added: “Kaz has been great, he’s a quiet lad, he gets on with his work.

“He gets out on the training field and as I’ve said in the past, when I used to watch training, I used to say to the staff, ‘he’s close to playing that boy.;

“With his enthusiasm and the way he goes about his business, he’s just such an exciting player

“He's dangerous, he’s not a centre forward, but we’re short of bodies at the moment in the striker department and Kaz has filled in there for the last two games and done really, really well.

"He’s a talented boy, he’s a danger, he’s a threat when in possession, and he can come up with those bits of magic.

“When he gets people faced up one v one, he can go either way and he’s done great, in terms of the last few games considering he’s hardly played any football over the last few months.”