'Lucky' Hatters skipper confirms no break or ligament damage after being stretchered off against Royals

Sonny Bradley is stretchered off against Reading on Tuesday night

Luton captain Sonny Bradley has confirmed he fortunately didn’t suffer any break or ligament damage after being stretchered off against Reading yesterday.

The Town skipper went up to win a header with half an hour gone, before landing awkwardly on his right leg, with TV footage showing just how serious an injury it could have been.

However, the 31-year-old, who has made 12 appearances this term, tweeted this evening: “Thanks to everyone who has reached out with messages of support considering the way I landed.

"I feel very lucky to come away with no break and no ligament damage.

"Recovery starts tomorrow as I aim to be back in action ASAP!”

