'Lucky man' Sheehan overjoyed to pen new Luton contract

Hatters defender Alan Sheehan believes he is a ‘lucky man’ to be given the chance to stay at Kenilworth Road for another two years.

The 31-year-old signed a deal that runs until 2020 yesterday, the final act of a superb season individually which saw him collect the Supporters’ Player of the Year and Internet Player at the Luton Town Supporters’ Trust presentation evening, plus being named in both the EFL and PFA Sky Bet League Two Teams of the Season.

Speaking about his new contract, Sheehan, who played 46 games last term, captaining the side in a number of them, said: "I am delighted. After being here for a few years, it's been unbelievable. I am delighted to be here for another few years.

“Everybody has been great with me from the top of the club to the bottom, the fans have been great to me and I am delighted to be here. I am very settled in the area with my girlfriend and my little girl.

"We love it here and I love playing for Luton Town. I am a very lucky man to have the opportunity to play for this great club for the next few years."

It’s not just on a personal level that Sheehan enjoyed success this year, as the club won promotion to League One, a level of football that the Irishman is well versed in.

He continued: “I was in League One for a number of years and after I spoke to the manager when I first came here, it was maybe drop down one level to go up two.

“It's hard-doing, but we're back up into League One now and we've got to respect the league and we've got to get everything into place in pre-season and look forward to a very exciting year again.

"I am so determined to have another great year. When you get the taste of success, the club and the fans are onside and it's great, you just want to go again. Last year was a great year, but last year is gone now and it's time to look forward to a big year in League One."

Sheehan, who was manager Nathan Jones’ first signing when arriving back in January 2016, credited the Luton chief for improving him during his two-and-a-half years at the club, which has seen him rack up 107 appearances, scoring seven goals.

He added: “He's been very good to me personally. He's a very good coach, a great manager and I learn from him every day.

"We're not standing still. He wants to make me a better player and I want to become a better player, so it's a great combination.

"We had a great year last year and we're looking forward to next year. I am hungrier than I ever have been and I can't wait. We've been off for a few weeks and I am looking forward to getting back started."