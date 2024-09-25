'Lucky' Pleat insists 'magical' spell with Luton during the 1980s was the 'best time of my career'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Former Luton manager David Pleat felt he was a ‘lucky’ manager during what he declared was the ‘best time’ of his career when cementing the Hatters as a top flight club during his first stint in charge at Kenilworth Road back in the 1980s.

​The 79-year-old, who has published his autobiography called ‘Just One More Goal’ to reflect on what was a truly wonderful career in the game, had begun his association with Town as a player when signed by Bill Harvey from Nottingham Forest back in 1964. He made 79 appearances, scoring 10 goals when the club were in Division Four, leaving to join Shrewsbury Town in 1967.

After retiring from the game aged just 28 due to constant back problems, Pleat then managed Nuneaton for six years, returning to Kenilworth Road to take charge with the Hatters now a Division Two club. He led Town to positions of 18th, sixth and fifth before finally masterminding a championship winning campaign 1982, as Luton were promoted back to Division One.

David Pleat celebrates winning promotion with Eric Morecambe and his Luton squad - pic: Hatters Heritage

There, the Hatters came 18th, 16th, 13th and ninth, before Pleat moved to Tottenham Hotspur in May 1986. During his time in the dug-out, the manager was responsible for bringing in a number of players who became out and out Luton legends, including a certain Ricky Hill, still spoken about as the best player to ever pull on a Hatters shirt in the club’s history.

On that period of his career, Pleat, speaking exclusively to the Luton News, said: “We won it (Division Two) by a mile and went on and on from there, the 80s was a magnificent time. We were very successful with wonderful players like (Brian) Horton, (Kirk) Stephens, (Mal) Donaghy and Hill and it was just a magical time.

"There were some outstanding games at Luton, I remember beating Newcastle 3-2 after we were losing 2-1 with a couple of minutes to go, we got two late goals, it was a tremendous result. A fantastic game at Liverpool, I put that down to someone as the best game ever for Luton. We were clapped off the field when we drew 3-3 with the three goalkeepers and that was the catalyst when I finally realised we can survive in this league, even when we had a shock at the end of the season (beating Manchester City on the final day) and we’ve got some fine players, they can adapt.

"They were wonderful people and I was a lucky manager, at Luton I was lucky. We signed players, Hill in a schoolboy game at Hitchin, Stein, Brian, a wonderful player. He played at Boreham Wood for Edgware Town and I said to Harry Haslam the following morning, we must get this boy in. We immediately looked at him and agreed a fee with Edgware Town very quickly, I think we gave them five thousand.

"Mal Donaghy was also a wonderful servant, many, many games, we got him from Larne in Northern Ireland. I was lucky and then in the later period, we had four players that signed in a period of several months and every one was successful. David Preece from Walsall, (Mick) Harford from Birmingham reserves, (Steve) Foster from Villa reserves and the final one was Peter Nicholas from Crystal Palace.

"All four, which is very unusual, were very successful signings and it was very hard to get a group of successful signings. You have to get three out of five normally. If only two out of five succeed then unless your results are exceptional, it’s not good for the club, because they lose value and if they don’t perform it’s a black mark. So all I can say was I was a lucky man and have wonderful, wonderful memories of the 80s. It was the best time of my career, no question about it.”

Although Pleat might downplay his achievements, with Luton playing some thrilling and scintillating football during that period, reaching the FA Cup semi-final in 1986 and beating teams like Manchester United and Liverpool, others don’t take quite such a modest look at his time in Bedfordshire.

He is often labelled as the best manager the Hatters have ever had, although when put to him about how he is remembered, he continued: “I did my best, it was just a wonderful era of exciting football and we gave quite an amount of pleasure to a lot of people. I believe the game is about glory and going for goals and entertaining. We had some wonderful games, wonderful games.”

When Pleat did move on, the Hatters went on to achieve one of the best days ever, as they beat Arsenal 3-2 in the Littlewoods Cup Final, the former boss watching on at Wembley that day. It did leave him with slightly mixed feelings given the role he had in putting the side together, saying: “Luton stayed nine years in the top flight, culminating in Ray Harford taking them to Wembley which was a very proud moment for the club. I remember that as I was in the commentary box that day and it was a bittersweet moment as I was very happy and yet in a way I was sad, nine of my players played in that team.”

With Pleat also having a spell with Leicester City after leaving Spurs, he then returned to Luton in 1991 for another four years in the hot-seat. This time he couldn’t pull off the Great Escape, the Hatters dropping into the second tier, as they struggled to mount an assault on reaching the top flight again, with the boss leaving four years later to take over at Sheffield Wednesday.

On his second stint, Pleat added: “It was difficult times, (David) Kohler was the chairman, he was talking about the Kohlerdome which was a distraction, and of course we had a very young side. We had to sell (John) Hartson, who was the heartbeat of the side, we had Scott Oakes who was a very useful player, we had a guy called Des Linton for a brief spell, but it was very difficult.”