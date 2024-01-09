Luker and Matthews-Lewis on target as Luton U21s defeat Baggies
Jayden Luker and Millar Matthews-Lewis were on target as Luton Town U21s secured a 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion U21s in a behind closed doors friendly played at the Baggies training ground this afternoon.
The Hatters selected a side including a number of players who have recently been out on loan, with Aidan Francis-Clarke, Tyrelle Newton and Aribim Pepple all starting. England U17 international Joe Johnson was also included, as Luker, who has been on the bench for the Hatters in the Premier League this term, was on target, along with Matthews-Lewis to secure the victory.
Hatters: Camis, Jacob Pinnington, Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson (C), Tyrelle Newton, Jayden Luker, Aribim Pepple, Zak Newton, Millar Matthews-Lewis. Subs: Dylan Stitt, Cai Hockey, Archie Heron, Josh Allen, Claude Kayabanda, Jack Lorentzen-Jones.
The club’s U16s were also victorious at the weekend as they won 1-0 Cambridge United on Saturday morning, Hincapie-Alfonso netting the only goal of the game.