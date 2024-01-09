Jayden Luker and Millar Matthews-Lewis were on target as Luton Town U21s secured a 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion U21s in a behind closed doors friendly played at the Baggies training ground this afternoon.

The Hatters selected a side including a number of players who have recently been out on loan, with Aidan Francis-Clarke, Tyrelle Newton and Aribim Pepple all starting. England U17 international Joe Johnson was also included, as Luker, who has been on the bench for the Hatters in the Premier League this term, was on target, along with Matthews-Lewis to secure the victory.