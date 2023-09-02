Luton agree to cancel the contract of former Arsenal keeper Macey
Luton have announced that goalkeeper Matt Macey has been released from his contract by mutual consent.
The 28-year-old was signed by previous manager Nathan Jones from Hibernian last summer, but only made one appearance for the Hatters, a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Newport County, before going on loan to Portsmouth in January.
He played 21 times for Pompey, before returning to Kenilworth Road in the summer, but with Town signing Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul in pre-season, while James Shea is third choice, it meant little opportunity for Macey this term.
The ex-Arsenal stopper had played 13 matches for Luton when previously on loan at Kenilworth Road from the Gunners in the 2016-17 season.