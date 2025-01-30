Luton agree to terminate ex-German U21 international's loan spell at Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Krauß heads back to his home country due to personal reasons

Luton Town have agreed to terminate the season-long loan deal of Mainz’s Tom Krauß at Kenilworth Road after the midfielder requested to return to Germany for personal reasons.

The 23-year-old moved to Bedfordshire for his first taste of English football when joining from Bundesliga side FSV Mainz 05 in the summer, as he went on to play 23 times for the Hatters, including starting all three matches under new boss Matt Bloomfield, scoring twice. Third in the division for tackles made, with 53, there were reports this week that the ex-German U21 international would be heading home and moving to Bundesliga strugglers Vfl Bochum for the rest of the campaign.

His departure has now announced by Town this morning, as a statement on the club’s official website said: “We can confirm that the season-long loan for Tom Krauß has been terminated at the midfielder’s request and he has returned to his parent club Mainz. he 23-year-old signed on loan from the Bundesliga side towards the end of the summer transfer window in August.

Tom Krauß has left Luton to return home to Germany - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“After overcoming an ankle injury sustained with Mainz, Krauß came into the side against Sheffield Wednesday in September and made 23 appearances, scoring two goals and setting up four. Tom asked to be allowed to return to home for personal reasons and the Hatters have helped to facilitate that, with a view to him pursuing a further loan in German football. We thank Tom for his efforts this season and wish him all the best for the future.”