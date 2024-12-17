Luton aim to move into 'architectural masterpiece' at Power Court in 2027

Town receive planning permission for new ground from Luton Borough Council

Luton are aiming to move into their new 25,000 stadium at Power Court, labelled an ‘architectural masterpiece’ by CEO Gary Sweet, after being granted planning approval by Luton Borough Council’s planning committee at Luton Town Hall last night.

The Hatters’ development company, 2020 Developments, first unveiled their plans almost a decade ago back in 2016, as they received outline permission back in 2019 for a 17,500 all-seater ground, along with a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park just two months later. Town then sold the site at Newlands Park to an investment fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) and the UK developer Wrenbridge, for the development of the 37-acre site at Junction 10 of the M1 in December 2021.

With Covid-19 and Brexit forcing the club into a major rethink about their original plans, the Hatters formally submitted the application for a new 25,000-capacity stadium in September, which includes an adjacent hotel and music venue plus 1,200 apartments and new commercial areas. It was passed unanimously by councillors last night, as speaking to the committee ahead of the decision, Sweet said: “From the outset, we at the club sought to locate our new home at the very heart of Luton town centre and the town it proudly represents so it can be a focal point for the wider community and to accelerate our town centre's regeneration as opposed to taking a vital community anchor out of the fringes of the town like has happened at so many others clubs over the last couple of decades, to their detriment I must say.

Luton Town's new ground at Power Court - pic: Luton Town FC

"We’ve also been adamant that the design of our new stadium carries many of the unique characteristics of Kenilworth Road. This enables the club to keep its distinct identity and help our supporters maintain a strong familiarity with their new environment, while creating a bigger, more modern, more iconic architectural centre piece for both the club and the town.”

On just how Luton’s new ground will stand out, Sweet continued: “Four unique stands, all close to the pitch, an offset players tunnel, terraces pods that hover over the corner flags, a unique roof structure to create the best acoustics and a good capacity of safe-standing behind one goal and along one side. All of these features have created a unique identity of Kenilworth Road, our old stadium, and will also shape and define the new.

"To top it off literally, we'll also build a totally unique floodlight structure that not only will provide an excellent illumination to the pitch, but will also act as an architectural masterpiece that will act as a ribbon around our hat or a halo as its been commonly known.”

Sweet is now hopeful that the club will be able to start playing their matches at their new ground in just over two years time, adding: “This is our new home for generations and the materials to be used will be so high-quality it will respect the importance of the stadium’s location in proximity to St Mary’s Church, and will strike the right balance of tone between refinement and pride. The next milestone will be breaking ground to begin construction next year, to have a new home ready by 2027.”