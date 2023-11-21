Luton alter sales plan after receiving 1,313 tickets for Premier League trip to Cherries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton have received an allocation of 1,313 seats for their Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth next month.

The Hatters head to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, December 16 for what could be a crucial clash in the battle to stay in the top flight this season.

Due to the limited capacity for this fixture, Town have decided to alter their normal sales plan to try to ensure that as well as Diamond and Executive members who travel to away games regularly, they also reward Season Ticket holders who went to a number of away matches last season.

Luton head to AFC Bournemouth next month - pic: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

A club statement said: “Supporters who have purchased an Away Season Ticket this season can receive one ticket for this fixture.

"Seats will be reserved, then payment will be taken, and your ticket will be dispatched on Friday 24th November unless otherwise advised.

“Tickets go on sale to all Season Card holders who attended 15 away league games last season on Monday 27th November at 10am at one ticket per person, sales will be via the phone and in person only at this stage of the Sales Plan.

"This priority period will close on Tuesday 28th November at 3pm.”

“Any Diamond and Executive Member who attended ten away league games last season and has not obtained a ticket in Stage 1 of the plan can apply for a ticket on Thursday 30th November at 10am.

"These can again be ordered by phone and in person only. This priority period will close at 3pm on Friday 1st December.

“Any Diamond or Executive Season Card holder who has not obtained a ticket at previous stages of the Sales Plan can apply for a ticket on Monday 4th December at 10am.

"These tickets will be available online using your unique client reference number.

"They will also be available via phone or in person, subject to availability.

“A further Sales Plan for Season Card holders will be released on Tuesday 5th December, subject to availability, when we have been able to review the Diamond / Executive uptake.

"This will detail dates of sale for Season Card holders and Members and General Sale.”

Prices

Adults: £30 (restricted view £27 / severely restricted view £25.50).

U21s: £17 (restricted view £15.50 / severely restricted view £14.50).

Seniors (O65): £17 (restricted view £15.50 / severely restricted view £14.50).

Full-time students: (valid proof of concession status to be produced on the turnstile) £17 (restricted view £15.50 / severely restricted view £14.50).

Luton Town Junior / Youth Season Card holders: £7 (0eason Card must be produced at the turnstiles on entry).

Wheelchair: £5 (one personal assistant free of charge).

Ambulant Disabled will pay the age-related price for their ticket.