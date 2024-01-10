Luton and Rotherham agree to end Onyedinma's loan stint with the Millers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters winger Fred Onyedinma has returned to Kenilworth Road from his loan spell with Championship club Rotherham United after the two clubs mutually agreed to end his time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium ahead of schedule.

The 27-year-old joined the Millers in the summer and had an impressive start with the South Yorkshire club, scoring two goals in his first three league games, although was also harshly sent off for two yellow cards in the 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers. He went on to play 19 times in total for United, who are currently bottom of the second tier, sacking manager Matt Taylor in November and bringing in former Wigan Athletic and Accrington Stanley manager Leam Richardson.

