Luton and Sunderland charged by the FA following 'mass confrontation'
Luton and Sunderland have both been charged by the Football Association following a confrontation between their players after last week's Championship game at Kenilworth Road.
After the contest, in which the Black Cats ran out 2-1 winners, striker Joe Taylor was booked by referee Tom Nield for complaining that Town hadn’t been awarded a stoppage time penalty for handball, goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, who had come up for a late corner, clashed with the visiting players. It ended in melee that saw Sunderland midfielder Luke O’Nien jump on to the back of one of his team-mates to get involved, as he received a yellow card, cautions also handed out to team-mate Jobe Bellingham and Hatters skipper Carlton Morris.
A statement from the FA said: “Luton Town and Sunderland have been charged following the mass confrontation at their EFL Championship match on Wednesday 23 October. Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players and/or technical staff didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way after the final whistle. Luton Town and Sunderland have until Tuesday 29 October to provide their respective responses."