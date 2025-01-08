Luton and West Bromwich Albion reportedly have bids accepted for Middlesbrough wingback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters and Baggies rumoured to be in for Boro player

Luton and West Bromwich Albion have both reportedly had bids accepted for Middlesbrough wingback Isiah Jones according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old moved to the Riverside Stadium in the summer of 2019 from non-league side Tooting & Mitcham, nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in December 2019, losing out to potential new team-mate Tahith Chong, who was at Manchester United. He then spent time on loan with Scottish Premier League side St Johnstone, making one Scottish FA Cup outing in the 2-1 win at Ayr.

Jones returned to England, handed a first team debut for Boro in January 2021, featuring in the FA Cup defeat to Brentford, heading out on loan once more to join Scottish Championship outfit Queen of the South, with 12 appearances, scoring on his debut in the 2-1 defeat at Alloa. Back at Boro in the 2021-22 campaign, the winger became a first team regular, with 47 outings, as he has gone on to play 149 games, scoring 13 goals.

Luton have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones - pic: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Jones was rewarded with a new three year contract in April 2024, featuring 21 times this term, but with only eight Championship starts and just one since November 2, that being the 1-0 victory at Hull City on New Year’s Day. He has also featured internationally, playing for the Guyana, making his debut in the 3-1 CONCACAF Nations League group stage win over Suriname in September last year, going on to win six caps, with two goals and two assists.

He is now tipped to Kenilworth Road though during the transfer window, as a report on Sky Sports News said: “West Brom and Luton have both been given permission to speak to Isaiah Jones after Middlesbrough accepted bids from both clubs for the right winger.

"The offers were understood to be worth up to £5m with add-ons, including an initial payment of £3m. One source has indicated that Luton seems the likely destination for the player, as things stand, with the player’s Boro contract expiring in 2027. However, the situation around Ben Doak may also have a bearing on the move, with Premier League clubs trying to sign the loanee from parent club Liverpool.”