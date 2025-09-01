Luton and Wycombe believed to have had bids rejected for Bolton midfielder

Ex-Chairboys loanee reportedly interesting the Hatters

Bolton Wanderers are said to have rejected a transfer deadline bid from League One rivals Luton and Wycombe Wanderers to sign midfielder Aaron Morley.

The 25-year-old was with Manchester City’s academy as a youngster, before moving to Bolton Wanderers and then Rochdale, where he made his senior debut as a 16-year-old, going on to play 100 times for the club during his six year stint at Spotland. He then returned to the Trotters, who forked out a fee believed to be around £100,000 in January 2022, part of the Wanderers side who won the 2023 EFL Trophy after beating Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in the final.

Last season, Morley joined Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan in August, the Chairboys managed by current Town boss Matt Bloomfield, going on to play 23 times and scoring twice as the Adams Park club reached the top of the third tier. That saw Bolton then exercise a break clause in the deal during January and recall him, as he scored an injury time winner on his first game back away at Exeter City, three days after he had done same thing from the penalty spot against the Grecians for Wycombe.

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Aaron Morley - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Morley went on to play a further 19 times for the Trotters, scoring three more goals, while this term, he has featured in five games, with two starts, as he is now closing on his 150th appearance for the club. However, it appears that Bloomfield, who was rumoured to be interested in Barnsley’s Adam Phillips, had been looking for a reunion with the player he signed at Wycombe, as Footy Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke wrote on his official X page: “Bolton have rejected bids from Luton and Wycombe for midfielder Aaron Morley. #bwfc #LTFC #chairboys #DeadlineDay.”