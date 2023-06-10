Luton Town have announced their pre-season programme for both the Development squad and their U18s ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Adrian Forbes’ young Hatters side will visit Southern League Premier Central Division side Hitchin Town at Top Field to begin with, before heading to National League South’s Hemel Hempstead.

A mixed team of Development squad and U18s then head to Ampthill Town and Cheshunt, the latter a mini-tournament where Luton will take on their hosts and Leyton Orient in two hour-long games.

The fixtures are out for Alan McCormack's U18s side

Forbes’ team will also head to Fulham, Welling United, Cardiff City and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Development Squad Friendlies

Saturday, July 8: Hitchin Town (A) – 3pm

Saturday, July 15: Hemel Hempstead (A) – 12pm

Tuesday, July 18: Ampthill Town (A) – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 22: Cheshunt & Leyton Orient (A at Cheshunt) – 3pm

Saturday, July 29: Fulham (A at Fulham Training Ground, behind-closed-doors) – 12pm

Tuesday, August 1: Welling United (A) – 7pm

Saturday, August 5: Cardiff City (A at Cardiff International Sports Stadium) – 2pm

Tuesday, August 8: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (A) – 7:30pm

Meanwhile, Alan McCormack’s U18s will begin pre-season with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Arsenal at their Hale End academy training ground on Saturday, July 8.

They will also host Fulham at The Brache and take on Isthmian League North side Brentwood as well.

U18s Friendlies

Saturday, July 8th July: Arsenal (A at Hale End behind-closed-doors) – 11am

Saturday, July15: Fulham (H at The Brache behind-closed-doors) – 11am

Tuesday, July 18: Ampthill Town (A) – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 22: Cheshunt & Leyton Orient (A at Cheshunt) – 3pm