News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Luton announce Development squad and U18s pre-season schedule as Hatters to visit Cottagers and Bluebirds

Youngsters will take on Arsenal
By Mike Simmonds
Published 10th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 2 min read

Luton Town have announced their pre-season programme for both the Development squad and their U18s ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Adrian Forbes’ young Hatters side will visit Southern League Premier Central Division side Hitchin Town at Top Field to begin with, before heading to National League South’s Hemel Hempstead.

A mixed team of Development squad and U18s then head to Ampthill Town and Cheshunt, the latter a mini-tournament where Luton will take on their hosts and Leyton Orient in two hour-long games.

The fixtures are out for Alan McCormack's U18s sideThe fixtures are out for Alan McCormack's U18s side
The fixtures are out for Alan McCormack's U18s side
Most Popular

Forbes’ team will also head to Fulham, Welling United, Cardiff City and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Development Squad Friendlies

Saturday, July 8: Hitchin Town (A) – 3pm

Saturday, July 15: Hemel Hempstead (A) – 12pm

Tuesday, July 18: Ampthill Town (A) – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 22: Cheshunt & Leyton Orient (A at Cheshunt) – 3pm

Saturday, July 29: Fulham (A at Fulham Training Ground, behind-closed-doors) – 12pm

Tuesday, August 1: Welling United (A) – 7pm

Saturday, August 5: Cardiff City (A at Cardiff International Sports Stadium) – 2pm

Tuesday, August 8: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (A) – 7:30pm

Meanwhile, Alan McCormack’s U18s will begin pre-season with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Arsenal at their Hale End academy training ground on Saturday, July 8.

They will also host Fulham at The Brache and take on Isthmian League North side Brentwood as well.

U18s Friendlies

Saturday, July 8th July: Arsenal (A at Hale End behind-closed-doors) – 11am

Saturday, July15: Fulham (H at The Brache behind-closed-doors) – 11am

Tuesday, July 18: Ampthill Town (A) – 7:30pm

Saturday, July 22: Cheshunt & Leyton Orient (A at Cheshunt) – 3pm

TBC: Brentwood (TBC) - TBC

Related topics:YoungstersFulhamLutonCardiff City