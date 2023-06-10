Luton announce Development squad and U18s pre-season schedule as Hatters to visit Cottagers and Bluebirds
Luton Town have announced their pre-season programme for both the Development squad and their U18s ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
Adrian Forbes’ young Hatters side will visit Southern League Premier Central Division side Hitchin Town at Top Field to begin with, before heading to National League South’s Hemel Hempstead.
A mixed team of Development squad and U18s then head to Ampthill Town and Cheshunt, the latter a mini-tournament where Luton will take on their hosts and Leyton Orient in two hour-long games.
Forbes’ team will also head to Fulham, Welling United, Cardiff City and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.
Development Squad Friendlies
Saturday, July 8: Hitchin Town (A) – 3pm
Saturday, July 15: Hemel Hempstead (A) – 12pm
Tuesday, July 18: Ampthill Town (A) – 7:30pm
Saturday, July 22: Cheshunt & Leyton Orient (A at Cheshunt) – 3pm
Saturday, July 29: Fulham (A at Fulham Training Ground, behind-closed-doors) – 12pm
Tuesday, August 1: Welling United (A) – 7pm
Saturday, August 5: Cardiff City (A at Cardiff International Sports Stadium) – 2pm
Tuesday, August 8: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (A) – 7:30pm
Meanwhile, Alan McCormack’s U18s will begin pre-season with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Arsenal at their Hale End academy training ground on Saturday, July 8.
They will also host Fulham at The Brache and take on Isthmian League North side Brentwood as well.
U18s Friendlies
Saturday, July 8th July: Arsenal (A at Hale End behind-closed-doors) – 11am
Saturday, July15: Fulham (H at The Brache behind-closed-doors) – 11am
Tuesday, July 18: Ampthill Town (A) – 7:30pm
Saturday, July 22: Cheshunt & Leyton Orient (A at Cheshunt) – 3pm
TBC: Brentwood (TBC) - TBC