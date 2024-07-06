Luton announce first signing of the summer as ex-Brentford and Oxford midfielder joins on a free transfer
Luton Town have announced their first signing of the summer, with former Brentford and Oxford United midfielder Shandon Baptiste joining on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old arrives at Kenilworth Road after spending four-and-a-half years with the Bees, where he made 78 appearances in total, including 55 in the Premier League, before being released in the summer. One of those top flight outings came last term, as he scored against the Hatters in a 3-1 victory for Thomas Frank’s side at the Gtech Stadium not long after coming off the bench.
Baptiste is experienced in the Championship as well, part of the Bees squad that reached the Championship play-off final in the 2019-20 after completing a move from Oxford United for a fee believed to be around £2.25m in the January transfer window, winning promotion to the top flight a year later. The Grenada-born player has also represented his country three times, scoring in a 2-2 friendly draw against Trinidad & Tobago, and will now bolster a Luton midfield that needs reinforcements after the departures of Ross Barkley, Sambi Lokonga and Luke Berry.
