Luton announce first signing of the summer as ex-Brentford and Oxford midfielder joins on a free transfer

Baptiste heads to the Hatters

Luton Town have announced their first signing of the summer, with former Brentford and Oxford United midfielder Shandon Baptiste joining on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old arrives at Kenilworth Road after spending four-and-a-half years with the Bees, where he made 78 appearances in total, including 55 in the Premier League, before being released in the summer. One of those top flight outings came last term, as he scored against the Hatters in a 3-1 victory for Thomas Frank’s side at the Gtech Stadium not long after coming off the bench.

