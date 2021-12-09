Luton announce no changes to matchday arrangements at Kenilworth Road despite Plan B restrictions being enforced

Luton have confirmed there won't be any change in matchday arrangements at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town have announced that there will be no changes to matchday arrangements in place for supporters attending matches at Kenilworth Road despite the Government announcing 'Plan B' restrictions will be enforced in the coming days.

From next Wednesday, sporting events where crowds of 10,000 or more are in attendance will see protocols implemented, with fans having to display an NHS Covid Pass showing their vaccination status or a recent negative lateral flow test in order to enter the ground.

However, that won't be the case at the Hatters game with Bristol City on Boxing Day or beyond that, due to the fact that despite crowds of just over 10,000 being announced this season, the number of actual people in the stadium is less.

A statement on the club's website said: "Luton Town Football Club can advise that there will be no change to the matchday arrangements currently in place for supporters attending fixtures at Kenilworth Road.

"To clarify, supporters are reassured that Saturday’s home match against Fulham will NOT be subject to protocols introduced as part of the Government’s ‘Plan B’ response to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

"The measures, coming into effect from Wednesday 15th December, apply to sporting events where crowds of 10,000 people or more are physically in attendance as opposed to the capacity of the venue itself.

"For background, our peak physical attendance for a home match this season saw fewer than 9,000 fans against an accounting attendance (actual tickets sold) of over 10,000.

"Indeed, the last time Kenilworth Road contained more than 10,000 people was almost 30 years ago.

"The Club will continue to manage its matchday operation responsibly and safely, which has been recognised by the authorities, whereby attending supporters are encouraged to continue following public health guidance at our venue, when travelling to and from the game and when using the club shop.

"The Club politely demands that any supporter displaying symptoms of Covid-19 do not to attend matches or any club facility and for all supporters to show respect for fellow attendees, as you have done all season, as we continue to host matches as safely as we have done since welcoming supporters back.

"The Club remains in dialogue with all football and local authorities ensuring that our position is correct and supported.

"We shall do everything possible to ensure that supporters continue to attend football matches, but should any further changes become enforced upon the Club by the Government, we shall inform you of any such impact at the earliest opportunity."

It will be a different story when the Hatters are on the road though, with games at Reading, Swansea and Coventry on the horizon, as the statement continued: "Away from home, the new nationwide measures WILL impact our supporters, with most other clubs in the Championship playing host to attendances of 10,000-plus.

"The first away match that our supporters are expected to be subject to such restrictions will be when the Hatters travel to Reading on Saturday 18th December.