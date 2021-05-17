Luton announce season ticket sales pass 5,500

Luton were allowed to welcome fans back for two games last season

Luton Town have announced that over 5,500 supporters have renewed their season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign.

After a campaign in which Hatters saw their finances take a huge hit, with only 3,000 fans allowed in for two games, against Norwich City and Preston North End, the news will come as a big boost, especially as they should be allowed to welcome back full houses to Kenilworth Road next term.

A statement on the club's official website said: "To-date, over 5,500 existing season ticket holders have renewed their seats for next season.

"As previously advised, all season ticket holders have until Wednesday 19th to renew their current pass.

"With renewals still arriving in large quantities each day, colleagues in the ticket office will need the rest of this week to process these.

"As such, we have decided to change the date by which existing supporters will be able to move their current seats if required to Monday 24th May.