Luton announce second exit in as many days as Japanese international joins Slavia Prague

Wingback departs Bedfordshire for Czech champions

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton have announced a second exit in as many days with defender Daiki Hashioka leaving Kenilworth Road to sign for Czech Republic First League champions Slavia Prague.

The 26-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on transfer deadline day in January 2024 when the Hatters were a Premier League side, joining for an undisclosed fee from Belgian top-flight club Sint-Truiden under previous manager Rob Edwards. He made 10 top flight appearances, netting two unfortunate own goals against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, as Town were relegated back to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When in the second tier, Hashioka, who missed the start of the campaign due to injury, played 13 times when Edwards was in charge, before seeing his game time limited once Matt Bloomfield took over in January, restricted to just a further four outings. The wingback, who was Luton’s first ever Japanese international to play for the club, represented his country four times during his stint in Bedfordshire, but follows Carlton Morris in leaving following relegation to League One, as he will now play Champions League football next term.

Daiki Hashioka has left Luton to join Slavia Prague - pic: Liam Smith

Writing on Instagram about his departure, Hashioka said: “I’m transferring to Slavia Prague. I’m very happy and can’t wait to play for this team. I’ll do my best to contribute to the team.” A statement on the Hatters’ official website added: “Everyone at Kenilworth Road would like to thank Hashi for his service and wish him the best for his future career.”