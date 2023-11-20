Luton announce sell-outs for Premier League clashes with Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal
Luton have sold out their away allocation for the Premier League trip to Brentford next month.
The Hatters had been given 1,725 seats for travelling supporters at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, December 2, with a 3pm kick-off.
However, they were snapped up by just after 3.30pm on Thursday of last week, as a club statement said: “Tickets for this fixture have now sold out.
“Due to the limited allocation, the Ticket Office are not in a position to announce a further sales plan yet.
“Once all sales are reconciled, including any player or supporter returns, we will advise if we are able to announce a resale date.”
Meanwhile, both of the Hatters next two home games, against Crystal Palace this weekend and Arsenal on Tuesday, December 5, have both been sold out too.
A club statement said: “We will publish details of how any tickets may become available via the 'Buy Back' process in due course.”