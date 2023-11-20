Luton announce sell-outs for Premier League clashes with Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton have sold out their away allocation for the Premier League trip to Brentford next month.

The Hatters had been given 1,725 seats for travelling supporters at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, December 2, with a 3pm kick-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they were snapped up by just after 3.30pm on Thursday of last week, as a club statement said: “Tickets for this fixture have now sold out.

Luton head to Brentford early next month - pic: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

“Due to the limited allocation, the Ticket Office are not in a position to announce a further sales plan yet.

“Once all sales are reconciled, including any player or supporter returns, we will advise if we are able to announce a resale date.”

Meanwhile, both of the Hatters next two home games, against Crystal Palace this weekend and Arsenal on Tuesday, December 5, have both been sold out too.