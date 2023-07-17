Luton announce trip to Bundesliga side VfL Bochum 1848 in pre-season double header
Luton have confirmed they will face German Bundesliga side VfL Bochum 1848 in a pre-season double header in their final warm-up to the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Rob Edwards and his Hatters squad will travel to Vonovia Ruhrstadion to take on the team that finished 14th in the German top-flight last season in two matches to be played on Saturday, August 5.
The first contest will kick-off at 1.30pm, with the second following at 4.15pm local time, as supporters will be allowed to attend both matches at the 26,000-capacity stadium.
Seating and terracing is available through Bochum's eticketing website, with Luton fans able to sit in block E2 (15 EUR adults, £10 EUR children 0-14 and disabled) or stand in block E1 (8 EUR adults, 5 EUR children, disabled and students).
Access for wheelchair users, including an accompanying helper, is available for 8 EUR, email [email protected] to book a place.
The announcement means Town’s pre-season schedule is now complete with games against Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves already scheduled.
Pre-season schedule
Tuesday, July 25 - 7.30pm: Ipswich Town (A) – Jobserve Community Stadium (Colchester United).
Saturday, July 29 - 3pm: Sheffield Wednesday (A).
Wednesday, Aug 2 - 7.30pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).
Saturday, August 5 - 1.30pm/4.15pm: VfL Bochum 1848 (A).