Luton announce trip to Bundesliga side VfL Bochum 1848 in pre-season double header

Luton have confirmed they will face German Bundesliga side VfL Bochum 1848 in a pre-season double header in their final warm-up to the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Rob Edwards and his Hatters squad will travel to Vonovia Ruhrstadion to take on the team that finished 14th in the German top-flight last season in two matches to be played on Saturday, August 5.

The first contest will kick-off at 1.30pm, with the second following at 4.15pm local time, as supporters will be allowed to attend both matches at the 26,000-capacity stadium.

Luton will head to the Vonovia Ruhrstadion to face VfL Bochum 1848 in a pre-season friendly - pic: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Seating and terracing is available through Bochum's eticketing website, with Luton fans able to sit in block E2 (15 EUR adults, £10 EUR children 0-14 and disabled) or stand in block E1 (8 EUR adults, 5 EUR children, disabled and students).

Access for wheelchair users, including an accompanying helper, is available for 8 EUR, email [email protected] to book a place.

The announcement means Town’s pre-season schedule is now complete with games against Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves already scheduled.

Pre-season schedule

Tuesday, July 25 - 7.30pm: Ipswich Town (A) – Jobserve Community Stadium (Colchester United).

Saturday, July 29 - 3pm: Sheffield Wednesday (A).

Wednesday, Aug 2 - 7.30pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers (A).