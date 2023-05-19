Luton have appointed Forest Green Rovers’ chief operations manager James Mooney as the club’s new operations manager.

Having spent a decade at the New Lawn Stadium, Mooney worked with current Town boss Rob Edwards during the Hatters’ chief spell in charge last season, winning promotion to League One.

They were relegated after just one year in the third tier though, and Mooney has now decided to take up a new role in Bedfordshire.

A statement on Town’s official website said: “We are delighted to announce that James Mooney has been appointed as the new Operations Manager at Luton Town Football Club.

“James has left his role as Chief Operations Officer at Forest Green Rovers, where he spent almost a decade, to move to Kenilworth Road.

“After joining the then-National League outfit in 2014 as club secretary, James became head of football operations before being promoted to his current role at the League One club last October.

“We welcome James to Kenilworth Road and wish him every success in his new role.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the Rovers' official website, Mooney said: “I’ve really enjoyed my near 10 years at the club, working with lots of great people, and I leave with some fantastic memories.

“However, the time has come to move on.

"I’m grateful to Dale (Vince, chairman) for giving me the opportunity - and having recently spoken to Marcus Reynolds (CEO) and Allan Steele (Director of Football), and hearing what they have planned for the future, it’s a really exciting time for the club.