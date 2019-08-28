Luton are ball number 14 for Carabao Cup third round draw

Luton will be ball number 14 for tonight's Carabao Cup third round draw.

The Hatters are at this stage of the competition for the first time since 2007, and could earn a mouthwatering tie against Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City, with all the top flight clubs now entered, while huge rivals Watford are still involved too.

Town, who have seen off Ipswich Town and Cardiff City so far, will find out their opponents this evening, live on Sky Sports once Lincoln City’s match against Everton at Sincil Bank has finished.

Third round games will be played the week commencing September 23.

Ball numbers: 1. Arsenal; 2. Chelsea; 3. Liverpool; 4. Manchester City; 5. Manchester United; 6. Tottenham; 7. Wolves; 8. Reading; 9. Crawley; 10. West Ham; 11. Oxford; 12. Watford; 13. Swansea City or Cambridge United; 14. Luton 15. Brighton; 16. Colchester; 17. Southampton; 18. AFC Bournemouth / Forest Green Rovers; 19. MK Dons; 20. Queens Park Rangers or Portsmouth; 21. Aston Villa; 22. Lincoln City or Everton; 23. Stoke; 24. Sheffield United; 25. Rotherham United or Sheffield Wednesday; 26. Newcastle United or Leicester City; 27. Burton; 28. Burnley or Sunderland; 29. Nottingham Forest; 30. Grimsby Town / Macclesfield Town; 31. Preston; 32. Rochdale.