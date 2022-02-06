Luton are ball number five for FA Cup fifth round draw

Luton are in the draw for the FA Cup fifth round

Luton will be ball number five in the FA Cup fifth round draw taking place this morning.

Town reached this stage of the competition for the first time since 2013 yesterday, after a convincing 3-0 win at League One Cambridge United, thanks to goals from Reece Burke, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral Muskwe.

They could come up against a number of Premier Leagues sides, including Manchester City, Spurs, Chelsea, Everton or West Ham, with the draw being made live on ITV at 11.40am before Liverpool's clash with Cardiff City.

The ties will be played the week commencing Monday, February 28, with winning clubs collecting £180,000 from the prize fund.