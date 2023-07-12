Luton are in talks to sign Rovers keeper Kaminski according to TalkSPORT

Luton Town are in talks to sign goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, according to TalkSPORT.

The 30-year-old was with Gent as a youngster before making his professional debut for Belgian Pro League club Germinal Beerschot in 2009, also having spells at Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Anderlecht.

Loan moves to Anorthosis in Cyprus and Danish club Copenhagen followed, before he returned to his home country to play for Kortrijk and Gent, heading to Ewood Park in August 2020 for a fee of around £450,000.

Kaminski was named Player of the Season in the 2020–21 campaign and signed a contract extension until 2025 back in February 2022.

The stopper has played over 100 times in total, with 29 appearances last term, losing his place to Aynsley Pears in January and didn’t feature during the second half of the campaign.

Kaminski has represented Belgium's youth teams from U15 to U21 level, and has been called up to the senior side on seven occasions, but is yet to make his debut, as a tweet from TalkSPORT, which also stated, as previously reported, Birmingham City winger Tahith Chong was close to joining, said: “BREAKING: Luton are close to completing the £4m signing of Birmingham's former Manchester United midfielder Tahith Chong.

#LTFC are also in talks with Blackburn for goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski - talkSPORT sources understand.”

Blackburn Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski - pic: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Luton are definitely after a keeper for their upcoming Premier League season, having decided against bringing Ethan Horvath back from Nottingham Forest, releasing Harry Isted, while letting Jack Walton go on a season-long loan to Dundee United as well.